Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.99

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.99 and traded as low as $15.29. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 2,564 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43.

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile (TSE:CSW.A)

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

