Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Watson Rebecca

Watson Rebecca increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 862 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST opened at $374.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $355.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

