Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Decreased by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,522 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 588.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $374.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $384.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.