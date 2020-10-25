CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (CVLG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . (NASDAQ:CVLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.10 million. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts expect CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CVLG opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.54. CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $20.70.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CovenantLogisticsGroupInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

About CovenantLogisticsGroupInc .

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over nonroutine routes.

