Cowen Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $84.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised shares of CSX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.48.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. CSX has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $84.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CSX will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in CSX by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in CSX by 14.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 159,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of CSX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,729,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,420,000 after purchasing an additional 179,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

