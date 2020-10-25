Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COWN. ValuEngine lowered Cowen from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cowen in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

COWN opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Cowen has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $531.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $1.18. Cowen had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $369.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cowen will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cowen by 64.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,168 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cowen by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,615,000 after buying an additional 249,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 582,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 2nd quarter worth $8,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

