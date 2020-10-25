Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CBRL. ValuEngine upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, CL King raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.25.

CBRL opened at $124.99 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.02 and a beta of 1.24.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.30). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 35.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

