Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $72.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.41.

Shares of CRSP opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.41 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.02. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $2,315,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 651,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,382,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after purchasing an additional 164,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 79.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 147,782 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Crispr Therapeutics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

