Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $128.00 at Piper Sandler

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $104.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.41.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 201.41 and a beta of 2.31. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $111.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $98,047.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,421.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at $60,382,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 81.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

