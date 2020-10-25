Critical Analysis: B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) vs. Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:AUG)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:AUG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Fury Gold Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for B2Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

B2Gold currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.93%. Given B2Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Fury Gold Mines.

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 30.06% 18.02% 13.19% Fury Gold Mines N/A -27.88% -24.30%

Volatility & Risk

B2Gold has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares B2Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.16 billion 6.13 $293.38 million $0.14 48.21 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.11) -13.00

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

B2Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Ltd. is junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in Committee Bay, Gibson MacQuoid, and Homestake Ridge projects. The company was founded on June 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

