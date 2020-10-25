Critical Review: Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and RBB Bancorp (NYSE:RBB)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Citizens Financial Group and RBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 1 3 9 0 2.62 RBB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus target price of $33.14, indicating a potential upside of 13.75%. RBB Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 0.71%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and RBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 13.04% 5.30% 0.62% RBB Bancorp 21.00% 8.05% 1.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and RBB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 1.54 $1.79 billion $3.84 7.59 RBB Bancorp $160.04 million 1.56 $39.21 million $1.95 6.49

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RBB Bancorp pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Citizens Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats RBB Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 1,100 branches and 2,900 ATMs in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 140 retail and commercial non-branch offices in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and trust, remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services, as well as operates a loan production office in California. The company primarily offers its products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. As of April 20, 2020, it operated 10 branches in Los Angeles County; 2 branches in Ventura County; 1 branch in Irvine, California; 1 branch in Las Vegas, Nevada; 7 branches and 1 loan operation center in Brooklyn, Queens, and Manhattan in New York; and 3 branches in Chicago, Illinois. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.