Critical Survey: First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Synovus Financial (NASDAQ:SNV)

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares First United and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First United 15.31% 8.54% 0.71% Synovus Financial 17.25% 8.51% 0.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First United and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First United 0 0 0 0 N/A Synovus Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89

Synovus Financial has a consensus target price of $30.78, suggesting a potential upside of 14.80%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than First United.

Volatility & Risk

First United has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First United and Synovus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First United $74.56 million 1.26 $13.13 million N/A N/A Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 1.64 $563.78 million $3.90 6.87

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First United.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.0% of First United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of First United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First United pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Synovus Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Synovus Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First United has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Synovus Financial has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Synovus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats First United on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities. It also provides loans, such as commercial loans secured by real estate, commercial equipment, vehicles, or other assets of the borrower; commercial real estate loans for residential and commercial development, agricultural purpose properties, and service industry buildings; residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; residential real estate construction loans; indirect and direct auto loans; and other secured and unsecured lines of credit and term loans. In addition, the company offers various trust services, including personal trust, investment agency accounts, charitable trusts, retirement accounts that consist of IRA roll-overs, 401(k) accounts and defined benefit plans, estate administration, and estate planning services; insurance products; brokerage services; and safe deposit, and night depository facilities. It operates 25 banking offices, one customer care center, and 32 automated teller machines in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties in Maryland; and in Mineral, Berkeley, and Monongalia counties in West Virginia. First United Corporation was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Oakland, Maryland.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

