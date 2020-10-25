Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $50,430.00

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded down 33.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. Crypto Village Accelerator has a market cap of $5.68 million and $50,430.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00002836 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00034125 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $583.57 or 0.04498266 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00302473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00029840 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,435,120 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto Village Accelerator

Crypto Village Accelerator can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

