Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Holdings Decreased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Cummins by 20.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Cummins by 44.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,181,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $630,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Melius downgraded shares of Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $203.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $226.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.03 and a 1-year high of $227.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

