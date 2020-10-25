Curecoin Market Capitalization Hits $1.84 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $7,613.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Curecoin has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00448608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009620 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Curecoin Coin Profile

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,732,616 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

