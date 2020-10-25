CUTcoin (CUT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $10,416.00

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $10,416.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00094692 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00232091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.01353908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00137410 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUTcoin’s total supply is 121,841,895 coins and its circulating supply is 117,841,895 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog.

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

