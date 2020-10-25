CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Receives $82.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVS opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

