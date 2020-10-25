CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $60.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,810,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,639,321. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.33.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

