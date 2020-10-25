Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. offers saltwater disposal and other water and environmental services to U.S. onshore oil and natural gas producers and trucking companies primarily in North Dakota and west Texas. The Company operates in two segments: Water and Environmental Services and Pipeline Inspection and Integrity Services. It also provides independent pipeline inspection and integrity services to producers and pipeline companies. Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cypress Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of CELP stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cypress Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 75.27% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $51.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cypress Energy Partners will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

