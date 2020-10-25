Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €50.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. Citigroup set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €50.50 ($59.41).

ETR DAI opened at €48.40 ($56.94) on Friday. Daimler has a twelve month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a twelve month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion and a PE ratio of -173.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €38.12.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

