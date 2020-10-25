Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 57.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $542,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,553. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,088 shares of company stock worth $50,889,383. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

Danaher stock opened at $232.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.50. The company has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.55.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

