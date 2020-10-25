Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DVDCF. UBS Group raised Davide Campari-Milano from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Davide Campari-Milano from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a reduce rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

DVDCF opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.88. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

