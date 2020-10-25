Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Capitalization Tops $5.29 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One Dawn Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $257,553.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,381,257 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

