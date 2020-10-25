Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Buys $162,732.00 in Stock

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Director Ari B. Levy purchased 21,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $162,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.13 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $10.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 42.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 7.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,228,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,077,000 after purchasing an additional 284,609 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 635,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 451,391 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $2,496,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TACO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. CL King raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

