Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Del Taco Restaurants from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut Del Taco Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, CL King boosted their price target on Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.33.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $303.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.79.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 42.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Ari B. Levy bought 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 383,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,922.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ari B. Levy bought 23,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $177,012.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 349,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,659.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 135,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,975 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,496,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 2,086.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 451,391 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 199,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

