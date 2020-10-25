DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of DEMANT A S/ADR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DEMANT A S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.23. DEMANT A S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

About DEMANT A S/ADR

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

