Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) vs. NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Critical Survey

Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) and NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Denison Mines and NexGen Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denison Mines 0 0 1 0 3.00 NexGen Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Denison Mines has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexGen Energy has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Denison Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of NexGen Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Denison Mines and NexGen Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines -104.48% -7.57% -5.31% NexGen Energy N/A -9.87% -5.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Denison Mines and NexGen Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines $11.72 million 19.15 -$13.67 million ($0.02) -16.57 NexGen Energy N/A N/A -$11.70 million ($0.05) -35.80

NexGen Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Denison Mines. NexGen Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denison Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Denison Mines beats NexGen Energy on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

