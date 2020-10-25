DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.8% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 330,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 873.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 78,221 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.70, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

