Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 1,198 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,490,000 after acquiring an additional 182,829 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.86. 44,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,839. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $252.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.93.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

