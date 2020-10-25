Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 138,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 76,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 949,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,124,000 after buying an additional 630,058 shares during the last quarter. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet cut Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

NYSE FUN traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $58.73.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. Cedar Fair’s revenue was down 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world, is a publicly traded partnership headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. Focused on its mission to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences, the Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites.

