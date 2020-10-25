Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,292,133,000 after acquiring an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,002,182,000 after acquiring an additional 391,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,368,147,000 after buying an additional 1,180,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Verizon Communications by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after buying an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,209,000 after buying an additional 540,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $57.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,879,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,774,864. The stock has a market cap of $239.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

