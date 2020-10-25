Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 253,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $84.43. 810,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,462. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.51. The company has a market cap of $193.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $99.84.

NVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

