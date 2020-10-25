Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald's in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,278,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,013,701. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McDonald's in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

