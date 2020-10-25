Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PHG. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.86. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $54.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,120.0% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 124.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $59,000. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.