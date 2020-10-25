Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

LHA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.52 ($7.67).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) stock opened at €8.49 ($9.99) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a PE ratio of -1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €8.53. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52 week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52 week high of €17.95 ($21.12). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

