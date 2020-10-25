Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.20

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.20 and traded as high as $40.88. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 2,724,311 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.90 ($50.48).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

