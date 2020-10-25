Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on APPS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.95. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.86.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $2,038,498.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,967,334.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 327,198 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,251.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1,371,851.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,966,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after buying an additional 4,966,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,609,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,939,000 after buying an additional 366,822 shares during the last quarter. Venrock Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at $29,018,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 323.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,488,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after buying an additional 1,136,623 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

