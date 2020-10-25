Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price raised by Roth Capital from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Digital Turbine from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Shares of APPS opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 120.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Digital Turbine has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 31.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Thomas Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,030,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 327,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,251.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 84,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $2,038,498.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,035,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.