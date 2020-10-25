Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DFS. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.06.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.81. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $87.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

