Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $68.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.06.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,907.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.