DogeCash Hits One Day Volume of $15,646.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge. During the last week, DogeCash has traded 41.9% higher against the dollar. DogeCash has a total market cap of $101,884.94 and $15,646.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DogeCash alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00270220 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00019048 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00026506 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00009096 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00007605 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00009992 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000276 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 13,101,165 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash. The official website for DogeCash is dogec.io.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DogeCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DogeCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.