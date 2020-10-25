Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 35.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $81.14 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a PE ratio of 109.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,351,673.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

