Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino's Pizza by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,624,427,000 after acquiring an additional 454,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 704,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $260,356,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 399,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,756,000 after purchasing an additional 185,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $394.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.33. Domino's Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.77 and a 12 month high of $435.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $402.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.26.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino's Pizza in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.86.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.36, for a total transaction of $1,048,400.00. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,398.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,733,417. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

