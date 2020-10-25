Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DGICA. ValuEngine downgraded Donegal Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donegal Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of DGICA opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.06. Donegal Group has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $192.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Donegal Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $2,662,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $149,862,514.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William Albert Folmar sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total value of $127,199.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,263 shares in the company, valued at $138,389.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 285,667 shares of company stock worth $4,229,788 and have sold 161,121 shares worth $2,387,638. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGICA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 1,794.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Donegal Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.