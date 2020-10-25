Dragonchain (DRGN) Price Tops $0.0538 on Exchanges

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0538 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, Tidex, Kucoin and IDEX. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $19.36 million and approximately $28,725.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 360,047,962 tokens. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, CoinExchange, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Fatbtc and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

