DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $296.77

DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $296.77 and traded as high as $299.30. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) shares last traded at $295.30, with a volume of 2,967,763 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SMDS shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price (down from GBX 335 ($4.38)) on shares of DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target (down previously from GBX 350 ($4.57)) on shares of DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 342.86 ($4.48).

The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 291.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 296.77.

About DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

