Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €29.86 ($35.13).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €27.74 ($32.64) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a fifty-two week high of €32.90 ($38.71).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) Company Profile

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

