eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 44.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 104,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 52.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $306,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $487,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 69.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.79 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $256,376.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

