Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.67

Shares of Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.67 and traded as low as $21.00. Ebiquity shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 4,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.82, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.16 million and a PE ratio of -4.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.67.

Ebiquity Company Profile (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Ebiquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebiquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.