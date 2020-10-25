Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.44.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $28.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.16). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $483.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.